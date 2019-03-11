Security Councils of Kazakhstan and India debate coop issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 3rd Consultative Meeting of the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and India was held in Delhi on March 5, 2019.

Kazakhstan delegation was headed by First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Marat Shaykhutdinov and included representatives of the National Security Committee, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Indian delegation was headed by the Deputy National Security Adviser - Secretary of the Security Council of India Pankaj Saran, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Issues of international and regional security, countering terrorist threats and illegal drug trafficking, cooperation in the military-technical sphere, as well as mutual interaction in the field of information technology, energy, space, transport, etc., were discussed during the meeting.

The parties prepared a roadmap for the development of further cooperation.

The sides noted the high performance of the meeting and expressed their intention to hold the 4th meeting of the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and India before the end of this year in Kazakhstan.