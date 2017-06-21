Security Councils of Kazakhstan, Russia hold consultations in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The scheduled consultations between the staffs of the Kazakh and Russian Security Councils, chaired by Aide to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Vladimir Zhumakanov and Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, were held in Astana on June 21, 2017, Akorda press service reports.

The event also brought together the heads and accountable employees of several governmental bodies of the two countries.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the issues of strengthening the partnership between the two countries in information security and the international agenda, in particular, the situation in the Middle East.

Summarizing the consultations, Zhumakanov drew attention to the importance of further direct dialog within the Astana Process that should result in political settlement and Syria's return to peaceful life. It was also proposed to continually exchange experience in ensuring information security and hold working meetings of the two countries' experts.

Following the discussion, the negotiating parties agreed about the further practical steps for implementation of the joint decisions.

The delegation of the Russian Security Council also visited Expo 2017 International Exhibition. During the visit, Russian colleagues highlighted the well-organized exhibition.