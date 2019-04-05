Security Councils of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold extended consultations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The staffs of the security councils of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan have held bilateral extended consultations in Tashkent, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, considered the relevant security objectives during the negotiations held with the participation of the heads of central government agencies.



The sides deliberated upon the matters of improving the efficiency of interaction between the border services and customs authorities in the fight against smuggling and violations of customs legislation. They considered the implementation of the Roadmap for the reconstruction and modernization of checkpoints, highways, and the development of the adjacent areas on the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan state border.



The agenda of the talks included measures for the further enhancement of good neighborliness and mutual trust in Central Asia. The representatives of the two countries discussed the region's security and sustainable development in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.

The sides also exchanged best practices and recommendations on the prevention of religious extremism.

In conclusion, specific instructions were given to the respective government agencies of the two countries.