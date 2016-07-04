Security forces foil Islamic State's attacks in country

KUWAIT CITY. KAZINFORM - Kuwait's security forces managed to foil terrorist attacks by Islamic State (Daesh) extremist group in the country, local media reported Monday.

According to KUNA news agency, the Kuwaiti security forces carried out several operations in the country and abroad, which led to derailing Daesh plots, Sputniknews.com reports.



The media reported that a Kuwaiti national Talal Naif Raja had been arrested for planning to carry out attacks on Jaafari mosque in Hawali Governorate and on a Ministry of Interior's facility.



Furthermore, security forces managed to arrest several Kuwaiti nationals who travelled to Syria to join Daesh, the media said.



The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is a designated terrorist organization that is outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries.



Source: Sputniknews.com