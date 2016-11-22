Selection of 2017 Winter Universiade torchbearers open until Dec 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Final stage of selection of torchbearers for the torch relay at the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city has started.

Students aged 17-28 who have achievements in the sphere of science, culture and sports are eligible to apply to become torchbearers until December 16. After that the republican commission will publish the lists of selected torchbearers at www.torchrelay.kz.



It should be noted that the first stage of torchbearers' selection process kicked off on September 1 and embraced all tertiary institutions of Kazakhstan. Kazakh swimmer and golden medalist of the Rio Olympics Dmitry Balandin was chosen as the first torchbearer.



Winners of the past Universiade, sport stars, researchers, culture figures as well as potential torchbearers from the regions joined the selection process during the second stage.



But, organizers of the selection process, believe that the most existing candidates will join it during the final stage of the selection process and fill in the remaining places. For instance, a PE teacher from Kostanay region who saved a child from drowning was selected to bear the torch at the 7th Winter Asian Games in 2010 during the final stage of the selection process. The organizers are confident that such stories can be quite motivating for Kazakhstani youth and show how sport can change someone's life.



In total, there are plans to select at least 1,000 torchbearers, including 60 from each regional center and Astana city. 100 torchbearers will represent the host city of the 2017 Winter Universiade.



The torch relay will kick off in Astana on January 25. 16 torch bearers will bring the Universiade flame to Almaty city to join their torches into one at the opening ceremony of the university games.