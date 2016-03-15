Selena Gomez becomes Instagram&#39;s most followed person

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - American singer and actress Selena Gomez became the most followed person on Instagram after the number of her followers surpassed the 69.5 million mark on the social media app on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Good for you singer elbowed aside her good pal Taylor Swift and reality television personality Kim Kardashian.

Swift used to be Instagram's most followed person, but now comes second with 69.2 million followers.

Kardashian now ranks at number three with 63.7 million followers.