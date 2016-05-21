Selling land to Kazakhstanis profitable - Sagadiyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the 2nd session of the Land Reform Commission chaired by First Vice Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev Kazakhstani academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev spokes in favor of selling land to citizens of Kazakhstan.

"I support the idea of selling land to citizens of Kazakhstan. From this perspective, the land will have one owner interested in preserving its capacity and profiting from it. By selling land to citizens of Kazakhstan, we will grant economic opportunities to owners," he added.

The academician stressed that land in Kazakhstan has been used ineffectively until now. "In fact, output of domestic agro-industrial sector is 4 times lower than it could have been. This is due to the fact the Government uses it ineffectively. It is crucial to change approaches to the issues of land ownership," Sagadiyev added.