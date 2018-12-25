Semey attracted 56bn tenge of investments in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The city of Semey has attracted over 56bn tenge in year 2018, according to Mayor Yermak Smailov, Kazinform reports citing altaynews.kz.

Smailov said the city effectively implements its 2017-2019 Development Plan as per the regional governor's instructions.



Thus, in 2018, the industrial enterprises of Semey have manufactured products worth 166.7bn tenge that is 15.9bn more against the last year. Processing enterprises manufactured products amounting to 124.2bn tenge. Gross output in agricultural sector rose by 1.5bn tenge and comprised 31.1bn tenge. The city has attracted 56.2bn tenge of investments that is 18.7bn higher compared to 2017.