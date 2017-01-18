Semey bears stay awake due to warm winter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Because of warm winter the bears living in the Semey Biological Center can't fall asleep, Khabar24 reported.

Zita and Grisha walk inside the section and entertain the visitors. Zita, the female bear, behave more actively. To get a treat she stands on her hind feet. The zoologists hope for cold in the region so that the bears hibernate.

"Zita is very active, unlike Grisha. She wakes up in the morning, you can see her during the day awake and also in the evening. The main reason they don't hibernate is the warm weather conditions. Also in many cases bears do not fall in complete anabiosis", the specialists of the Center said.