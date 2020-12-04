  • kz
    Semey building wholesale distribution centre

    18:10, 04 December 2020
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM A wholesale distribution centre worth KZT 1.5 bln is being built in Semey, the city information centre reports.

    The project is realized under the state program for the development of the national commodity producing network. It is expected to build 20 wholesale distribution centres the countrywide by 2025. The first will be put into operation this year.

    The Semey centre will occupy 11 ha. It will include a wholesale distribution warehouse, cold and freezing stores, cross docking facility.


    Economy East Kazakhstan region
