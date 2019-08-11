  • kz
    Semey residents join environmental campaign, collect 197 tons of garbage

    14:23, 11 August 2019
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Residents of Semey city have joined the nationwide environmental campaign #Birge#TazaQazaqstan aimed at improving the ecological situation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Over the weekendsome 9,000 Semey residents cleaned up Beibeitshilik island and the territorysurrounding the suspension bridge.

    In total theycollected some 197 tons of garbage.

    Recall that iswas Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin who had kicked off theenvironmental campaign a few weeks ago.

