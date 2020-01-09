  • kz
    Semey set to become a historical center, Tokayev

    13:07, 09 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The city of Semey is set to become a historical center, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed in his article Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century, Kazinform reports.

    In the article President Tokayev reminded that Semey is one of the sacred regions in the history of the Kazakh people and takes a special place in the spiritual development of the nation as a historical center. This is where Abai, Shakarim, and Mukhtar Auezov were born.

    In this light the Head of State announced the plan to allot funds and reconstruct historical and cultural facilities in Semey and gave corresponding instructions to the Government.

    The article titled Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century was published in Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper.



    Photo credit: yvision.kz


