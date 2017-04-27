Semey to change drastically soon – Daniyal Akhmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of East Kazakhstan Regional Administration Daniyal Akhmetov has told about the plans of Semey city development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He shared his plans in a briefing of Central Communications Service dedicated to socioeconomic development of East Kazakhstan region.

"In my opinion, it is a unique and highly ethical city maintaining our great cultural values. The budget of Semey city in 2014 was KZT21bn, whereas this year budget is KZT49bn", Daniyal Akhmetov said.

He informed that the airport of the city is under reconstruction for KZT10bn that have never been before.

"We are finalizing designing estimates for a unique sport facility "Abai Arena". In fact, the city of Semey has a poor utilities system. Therefore, we are currently preparing designing estimates for storm-water sewer system and extensively working on utilities system, system of water supply, sewerage and heat", Akhmetov underlined. This year alone, the officials have allocated KZT3bn for city's road construction, maintenance and intermediate repair. All road construction companies of the city are doing these works.

Besides, construction of a new district "Karagaily" that will meet all contemporary requirements has begun in Semey.





The regional governor also stressed that in the short run the city will drastically change.

"So, I assure you Semey city will change beyond recognition in the short run. Come to our city and you'll see how the river embankment will change. The Central Square and many other places will change. Every month I am personally engaged in the city and I can confidently and clearly say that I know all its places of concern and hot points which still exist", Daniyal Akhmetov noted.

He emphasized that he personally controls everything that happens in Semey.

"In the short run this city will get a strong impulse for individual housing construction", Akhmetov concluded.