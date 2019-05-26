Seminar for observers held at Kossanov's election campaign headquarters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A seminar for observers who will monitor the 2019 presidential election across Kazakhstan was held at the republican election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov, Kazinform reports.

Askhat Rakhimzhanov was the moderator of the seminar, he gave an insight into the rights and obligations of an observer.



The organizers of the seminar answered all questions of the participants.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The presidential election is scheduled to take place on June 9.