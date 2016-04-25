Seminar in Denmark discusses Kazakhstan&#39;s contribution to global nuclear security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On April 21, 2016 Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Denmark jointly with Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS) organized a Seminar "Kazakhstan: opportunities in the field of non-proliferation and disarmament" in the context of Kazakhstan's bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

High-profile experts like Tariq Rauf, Director of Disarmament, Arms Control and Non-proliferation Program at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, as well as Cindy Vestergaard, Senior Research Fellow on International Security at DIIS addressed the audience. While commenting on situation and tendencies in the sphere of nuclear non-proliferation the speakers provided a number of cases exemplifying Kazakhstan's substantial contribution to strengthening international security in the field. They particularly dwelled on the history of creation of Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank under the IAEA aegis.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador Dastan Yeleukenov briefed the audience on the initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev aimed at ridding the world of nuclear weapons and delivered a short review of Kazakhstan's activities in the sphere of non-proliferation and disarmament. Ambassador drew attention of participants to the Manifest of the Head of State "The World. XXI Century", which calls the world leaders to join efforts for the purposes of total elimination of nuclear weapons.



Representatives of the Danish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, expert society and Mass Media attended the seminar that drew strong interest of the audience.

