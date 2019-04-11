Seminar on managing negotiations and behavioural skills during crisis situations to take place in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National experts from the Academy of the National Security Committee and the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies under the General Prosecutor's Office will share best practices on managing the masses, non-verbal communicational means and identifying the lies and deception in human behaviors.

The event, organized for some 30 local police officers, will provide the different case-study scenarios where participants will get familiarized with innovative communicative tools used in the negotiation process, and learn recent incidents where negotiators' involvement would allow for a more effective resolution of the situation. It will take place on April 15-19 in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.



The training is part of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana's activities to enhance security, increase accountability, and promote best practices in security at large-scale events, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.