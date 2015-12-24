Senate adopted 167 laws aimed at implementation of «Nurly Zhol» and «100 specific steps» in 2015 - K. Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015, the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted 167 laws aimed at implementation of "Nurly Zhol" and "100 specific steps" programs, Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told.

"We have worked hard this year. We considered and adopted 167 laws this year. The majority of them are aimed at ensuring legal framework for "Nurly Zhol" and "100 specific steps" programs. In this regard, I would like to note the work of the deputies and developers of the laws and everybody who were involved in the process," K. Tokayev told.

He also congratulated everybody on the upcoming New Year Holiday.