Senate adopts draft amendments to certain constitutional laws of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Senate passed the Law "On the Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Constitutional Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the Senate's plenary session, Kazakh Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev underlined that the draft law is intended to improve the legislation, clarifying certain provisions of constitutional laws including on the Judicial System, the Placement of State Symbols, the Constitutional Council Activities, and the Astana International Financial Centre.

"The bill covers amendments to 6 constitutional laws," said Marat Beketayev.

The Amendments are made to the Constitutional Law "On the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan". In particular, there is an amendment specifying that the procedure for the adjuration of the Constitutional Council Chairman and Members will be determined by the President.

The Constitutional Law "On the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy" is amended to clarify the status of the First President.

Besides, the amendments and additions are made to the Constitutional Law "On the Judicial System and the Status of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan". They are aimed at determining the procedure for the filling of vacant posts directly involved in the implementation of justice, as well as obtaining judges' written pledges as to the candidates for the post of a regional court judge.