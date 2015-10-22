  • kz
    Senate adopts law on civil service

    12:53, 22 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Kazakhstan's Senate has adopted the Law "On state service of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and consequential amendments to the legislation.

    "In order to create a modern professional and independent state apparatus we have developed basic and accompanying laws in the civil service. They are aimed at ensuring open and competitive selection, career advancement on the basis of competence, labor payment according to results," said Kairat Kozhamzharov, chairman of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption presenting the bill.

