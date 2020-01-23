Senate adopts law on establishment of Baiterek complex at Baikonur

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has adopted the law on ratification of the Protocol of Amendments to the Agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia on establishment of Baiterek complex at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document provides for updating the main conditions of the project’s implementation. Initially, the project should have been implemented based on Russia’s Angara carrier rocket.

However, the sides viewed numerous options of the project’s implementation, since the rocket was not assembled in time.

According to Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Activity Askar Zhumagaliyev, who presented the bill, the sides agreed to implement the project based on infrastructure of Soyuz 5 carrier rocket. «The Russian Federation will be responsible for the assembly of Soyuz 5 carrier rocket, and we will be responsible for ground infrastructure. In this project, the Russian side ensures the creation of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle, test equipment at the technical and launch complexes, as well as the modernization of the technical complex of the upper stage, spacecraft and ascent unit. These works are estimated at $916mn,» Askar Zhumagaliyev said.

In 2018, the Russian side handed over 243 units of Zenit M rocket to Kazakhstan which were located on the 42nd, 43rd and 45th pads of Baikonur.

He added that the Kazakh side presently reconstructs and modernizes ground infrastructure of Zenit space rocket complex.

«The launch and the technical complexes will be modernized, the existing ones will be overhauled and reconstructed and new ground space infrastructure will be built. These works are estimated at $233mn,» Zhumagaliyev added.

The bill was unanimously adopted by the senators.