    Senate appoints member of Accounts Committee

    10:05, 23 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A decision to appoint Mr. Nurlan Nurzhanov as member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Republican Budget Implementation has been made at a plenary session of the Senate today.

    It was Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev who nominated Mr. Nurzhanov for the post.

    Born in 1975, Mr. Nurzhanov is a graduate of the Karaganda Economic University. He joined civil service in 1997. He previously served as the chairman of the audit committee in South Kazakhstan region.

    Parliament Senate Appointments, dismissals News
