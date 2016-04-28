Senate approved appointment of Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved appointment of Zhakip Assanov to the post of the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan at the plenary session today.

Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayaev reminded that according to the Constitution the President of Kazakhstan submitted a proposal to appoint Zh. Assanov to the post of the Prosecutor General for the consideration of the Senate.

"On Monday, by the Decree of the Head of State Askhat Daulbayev was relieved of his duties of Prosecutor General due to a transfer to another appointment. According to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, the President submits his proposal to appoint Zhakim Assanov Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan for the consideration of the Senate," Head of the Presidential Executive Office Nurlan Nigmatulin read the proposal.

The deputies unanimously approved the appointment.