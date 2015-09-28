Senate Bureau considered agenda of next meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Bureau meeting, chaired by Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, discussed agenda of the next meeting of the House, scheduled for October 1.

According to the press service, the Senate received bill on the implementation of the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps". At present, the Senate is working on 22 draft laws within the institutional reforms of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Senate's Speaker stressed that the Majilis had urgently approved draft laws related to Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization and called on senators to consider the documents as a priority. Among the draft laws is the ratification of the Protocol on the Accession of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Marrakesh Agreement establishing the WTO dated April 15, 1994, the amendments to the legislation in connection with the country's accession to the organization. At the next plenary session of the Senate, which will take place on October 1, the House will consider 13 bills. In particular, the deputies will ratify the Protocol on the Accession of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Marrakesh Agreement establishing the WTO, consider the bill on amendments and additions to the legislation in connection with the country's entry into the WTO. The Chamber plans to ratify the agreement on common principles and rules of circulation of drugs within the EEU, the Agreement on common principles and rules for medical products in the framework of the EEU, the Inter-American Convention on Serving Criminal punishment abroad, Kazakh-Russian intergovernmental agreement on the terms of the transfer and further use of the Kazakhstan Node Balkhash in the Russian system of missile warning, the Protocol on amendments to the Kazakh-Kyrgyz intergovernmental agreement on international road transport and the Kazakh-Iranian intergovernmental agreement on international transportation of passengers and cargo. In addition, the Senate will consider a bill on changes and amendments to the law "On People's Assembly of Kazakhstan".