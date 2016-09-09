Senate Bureau discusses agenda of its next sitting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At its first meeting in a new parliamentary session, the Bureau of the Senate discussed the tasks set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev when he addressed both houses on 1 September, Senate's press service informs.

Around fifty new draft laws aimed at further institutional reforms and large-scale socio-economic transformations are to be debated in Parliament, Senate Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. They also include measures to strengthen the country's security.



Speaker Tokayev told the meeting that the President has urged the Parliament to focus on strengthening the quality of the measures before them and to help explain their purpose and impact to the public. He called on Senate members to step up their communication efforts to inform on the novelties in laws by engaging more actively with the media and population both nationwide and in the regions.



The Senate will also consider the ratification of the Kazakh-Afghan intergovernmental agreement on cooperation on civil defense and the prevention and elimination of emergencies.



The Standing Committee on Socio-Cultural Development and Science is to discuss the draft law which amends the Agreement made in 1994 “on mutual recognition of privileges and guarantees to participants and disabled veterans of the Great Patriotic War, of participants of military actions on the territory of other states and the families of deceased servicemen".