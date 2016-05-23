Senate Bureau sets agenda of forthcoming session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Bureau session was held under the chairmanship of Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

The speaker drew attention to a number of important events scheduled for the coming period. In particular, on May 31 the international conference "Religion against terrorism" with the participation of parliamentarians, religious leaders and representatives of expert community from many countries will take place in Astana. 1 June XV session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Senate reported Monday.

Mr. Tokayev also informed that the Government and Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget presented to Parliament the report on execution of the republican budget for 2015.

The Bureau agreed on the agenda of the next meeting of the Upper House which will be held on May 26. Senators will consider the bill "On ratification of the Protocol amending the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the procedure for the payment of freight charges and clearance of cargo on sites of railways of the Republic of Kazakhstan, located in the territory of the Russian Federation, and on sites of railways of the Russian Federation, located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, dated August 15, 2006" and "On ratification of the Loan Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and development."

The Bureau requested the Committee on Finance and Budget to work on a draft law "On ratification of the Convention between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and the Protocol thereto."

In addition, a decree of the Bureau "On the Plan of the main activities of the Senate for 2016" was amended.