Senate Committee considers ratification of Inter-American convention on mutual assistance in criminal matters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today at the enlarged meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, judiciary and law enforcement agencies of the Senate have discussed the draft law "On ratification of the Inter-American convention on mutual assistance in criminal matters".

Convention was adopted in Nassau in May 23, 1992. The states parties shall render to one another mutual assistance in investigations, prosecutions, and proceedings that pertain to crimes over which the requesting state has jurisdiction at the time the assistance is requested. Kazakhstan's accession to the Convention will enhance the effectiveness of cooperation in combating crime. The Convention was ratified by Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, the United States of America, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and other countries. The document is submitted to the Chamber, the press service of the Senate informed.