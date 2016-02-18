Senate committee discuss Kazakh-Slovak agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the enlarged meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship of the Senate has discussed the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on promotion and mutual protection of investments."

The document was signed in Bratislava on 21 November 2007 during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Slovak Republic.

The Agreement will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial investment and trade-economic cooperation.

According to the press service of the Senate, the Agreement contains a number of provisions aimed at protecting the rights of investors and creating more favorable investment climate for both sides.

The Agreement is valid for 10 years with the possibility of further extension.