Senate Committee discussed bill on cooperation within SCO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security has discussed today the draft Law "On Ratification of the Agreement on Cooperation and Interaction of the Member Countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Near-Border Issues"

The Agreement aims at strengthening cooperation and interaction of the SCO member states in protection of state borders, ensuring security in near-border areas, raising the potential of both sides’ authorized structures, as well coordination of the efforts in identification, prevention and suppression of wrongful acts on the state borders of the member countries.

As the press service of the Senate informs, the document determines the authorized structures for interaction in near-border issues. It regulates also the issues of organization of the sittings of the authorized structures’ heads or their deputies as well as.

The sides interact in the following areas: planning and carrying out coordinated near-border activity, information exchange, professional training, retraining and upgrading qualification of authorised structures’ staff.