Senate considered draft law on preferences of EXPO-2017 participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate Committee considered the draft law on preferences for EXPO-2017 participants.

The participants of the enlarged sitting of the committee for finance and budget of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan considered the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Exhibition Bureau on preferences for the official participants of the EXPO-2017 in Astana".

As the press service of the Senate informs, the document is aimed at ensuring favourable conditions for the participants of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 with the theme "Future Energy", which is scheduled to be held from June 10 through September 10, 2017 in Astana.

The ratification of the agreement will allow to have legal frameworks for providing preferences to the official participants of the exhibition in order to create more favourable conditions for participation of foreign countries.

The document is submitted for the consideration of the Senate.