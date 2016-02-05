Senate discussed preparation for conference &#39;Religions against terrorism&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker, Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kassym Jomart-Tokayev held a meeting on the issues of preparation for holding the international conference titled "Religions against terrorism and the 15th sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions scheduled to be held in Astana on May 31-June 1.

As the press service of the Senate noted, the events are aimed at implementation of the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan on promotion of the inter-confessional dialogue and combatting terrorism.

According to K. Tokayev, holding of the conference on the threshold of the sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress will allow to bring together authoritative religious figures and parliamentarians from different world countries. K. Tokayev also instructed to ensure a high level of preparation for the upcoming events.

Head of the committee for foreign relations, defense and security of the Senate Ikram Adyrbekov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of the country Marat Azilkhanov delivered speeches at the sitting.