Senate discusses bill on readmission of persons between Kazakhstan and Benelux countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Draft laws on "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Benelux countries (The kingdom of Belgium, The Great Duchy of Luxembourg and The Kingdom of the Netherlands) on readmission of persons and the Protocol of implementation of the Agreement on readmission of persons between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Benelux countries" were discussed today at a session of the Senate's Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Court System and Law-Enforcement Structures.

The session focused also on the bill "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Latvian Republic on readmission of persons."

The bills contain the provisions on identification of the individuals illegally entering Kazakhstan from third countries as well as their deportation to the country of citizenship or to the country they come from.

"This agreement serves as one of the main conditions of the Western European countries to let us boost our activity on visa-free regime introduction. Prior to signing the visa-free regime, the countries agree on readmission of persons," Head of the Kazakh MIA Migration Police Department Sabyrzhan Seitzhanov said one the sidelines of the meeting.

According to him, Kazakhstan has already entered into the agreement on readmission of persons with 12 countries of the world. The agreements with 13 countries are under consideration now.

By Murat Zhakeyev