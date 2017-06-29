Senate dismisses member of Accounts Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate at the plenary session today has terminated the authority of a member of its Accounts Committee for Control over the Execution of the Republican Budget Alexander Goryainov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Alexander Viktorovich submitted a resignation notice. The Chairman of the Accounts Committee suggested to dismiss Alexander Viktorovich by his consent," said Olga Perepechina, a member of the Finance and Budget Committee, who made a report.

After the discussion, the senators agreed to terminate the authority of Mr. Goryayinov.

Rashit Akhmetov has replaced Goryayinov in this position. His candidature was introduced by the Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

After discussion, the senators supported Mr. Akhmetov candidacy.