    Senate elects new Supreme judges

    11:25, 12 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the plenary session of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gulmira Zhusupbekova and Askarzhan Kenzhegarin were elected as new judges of the country's Supreme Court, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Introducing the candidatures proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Anatoly Smolin noted the experience of both judges who have served in the judicial system for 19 and 25 years, respectively.

    In an open vote, the senators unanimously supported the candidates, who were sworn as the Supreme Court judges shortly after that.

     

