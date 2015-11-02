  • kz
    Senate gives its consent to appointment of D. Akishev Head of National Bank of Kazakhstan

    13:22, 02 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan gave its consent to appointment of Daniyar Akishev Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    "Today, the President of Kazakhstan signed the Decree to relieve Kairat Kelimbetov of his post of Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. According to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, a proposal on appointment of a new head of the bank was put forward for the consideration of the Senate," head of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan Nurlan NIgmatulin told at the plenary session of the Senate today.

    N. Nigmatulin informed that the President proposed to appoint Daniyar Akishev Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    After the consideration, the Senate unanimously gave its consent to appointment of D. Akishev.

