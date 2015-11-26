Senate, Majilis chairmen attend 8th plenary session of CSTO PA in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Delegations of senators and Majilis deputies headed by Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and Kabibulla Dzhakupov are taking part in the 8th plenary session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg.

The meeting began with a minute of silence to commemorate the victims of terrorism. The agenda of the 8th plenary session has 18 questions, 15 of them are related to draft recommendations on approximation and harmonization of the national legislation of CSTO member states in the field of combating terrorism and extremism, prevention and combating corruption, cross-border cooperation in case of emergency situations of natural and man-made disasters, as well as humanitarian assistance. First time the session was attended by MPs of Pakistan, Iran and China.