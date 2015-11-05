Senate OKs constitution law on international financial center in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senators have adopted the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On "Astana" International Financial Center" at a plenary session on Thursday.

According to Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuat Kozhakhmetov, the Constitutional Law will introduce a special legal regime on the territory of the "Astana" International Financial Center. "The center will use the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, be based on the principles of English law and standards of the world's leading financial centers," he said. The center will have a special tax, currency and visa regime as well as its own regime of attraction of foreign personnel. Besides, it will be administrated by a special council headed by the President of Kazakhstan.