Senate passes law on transferring some President's powers to Govt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Plenary Session today, Kazakh Senate adopted the Constitutional Law "On introducing amendments and additions to some constitutional laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of redistribution of powers between the branches of state authority", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The draft law proposes amendments to the constitutional laws "On President", "On Government" and "On Judicial System and Status of Judges". In particular, it is proposed to transfer the following powers of the President to the Government. The first is forming the Republican budget commission, defining the procedure for drawing up and submitting an annual budget performance report, defining the state planning system after consultation with the President. In turn, according to the amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Judicial System and the Status of Judges, the Supreme Judicial Council will be responsible for establishing the procedure for issuing certificates to judges," said the Justice Marat Beketayev, presenting the bill.

According to him, it is proposed that the Head of State will have the right to approve strategic plans of state bodies directly subordinate and accountable to the President.