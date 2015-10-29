Senate ratified agreement between Kazakhstan and Hungary on mutual legal assistance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the bill "On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Hungary on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases," a Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the agreement the sides will have to render mutual legal assistance in criminal cases at the request of each other.

"Up this moment we had ratified two of three agreements with Hungary in the sphere of criminal prosecution. This is the last one - the third agreement," Deputy Prosecutor General Zhakyp Assanov told representing the draft law.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan has similar agreements with 22 world countries.