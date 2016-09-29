Senate ratified Agreement on mutual recognition of preferences and guarantees for participants and disabled veterans of Great Patriotic War

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at a plenary session, the deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament have adopted the Law "On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement on mutual recognition of preferences and guarantees for the participants and disabled veterans of the Great Patriotic War, the participants of combat actions in the territories of other countries and families of the dead servicemen as of April 15, 1994."

Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova presented the bill.

“After gaining independence, the Agreement played an important role in ensuring social protection of certain groups of citizens including the participants of the Great Patriotic War. To date, the CIS countries have formed national legislations and specific models of social policy due to which the amendments to the Agreement are required,” the Minister said.

According to her, the Protocol aims at updating the Agreement as several CIS countries replaced perquisites with cash payments. The list of guarantees for the veterans temporarily staying in the territory of the Agreement signatory countries is being verified. Besides, the list of persons covered by the Agreement is being expanded. It includes now the participants of combat actions on liquidation of illegal formations and groups (racketeering) in the territories of the Ukrainian SSR, Belorussian SSR, Lithuanian SSR, Latvian SSR, Estonian SSR from January 1, 1944 through December 31, 1951.

The Protocol was signed in Dushanbe on October 30, 2015.