Senate ratified agreement on readmission with Norway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of Kazakhstan passed the Law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Norway on readmission".

"The agreement was signed by ministers of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Norway in Oslo on October 12, 2010. The document provides for detection and return of persons violating the rules of admission or stay in the territory of the countries," Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov told presenting the draft law.

According to him, the ratification of the agreement will allow to counter illegal migration and simplify the process of the transit of people staying in the country illegally in accordance with the international law.