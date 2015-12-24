Senate ratified agreement with ADB on financing of budget deficit in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted the Law "On ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank".

"The agreement on the loan between Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank totaling USD 1 billion was signed in accordance with the Decree of the President as of November 18, 2015. The loan will be used for financing the budget deficit in 2016," Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov said presenting the draft law.