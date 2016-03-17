Senate ratified agreement with EU on expanded cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states".

As Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov noted presenting the draft law, the new agreement included the legal framework for cooperation in the spheres that Kazakhstan and the EU are ready to develop. These are space, combatting spread of arms of mass destruction, fighting financing of terrorism and cybercrime, protection of personal information, cooperation in the spheres of civil service, climate change, healthcare, management of state finances and cooperation in the taxation sector.