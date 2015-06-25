  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Senate ratified Agreement with Turkmenistan about activity of border representatives

    11:10, 25 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan on the activity of border representatives of border commissioners" was adopted at the plenary sitting of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Director of the Border Guard Service Darkhan Dalmanov told representing the draft law that the agreement was signed in Astana on May 28, 2007.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Senate Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!