Senate ratified Agreement with Turkmenistan about activity of border representatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan on the activity of border representatives of border commissioners" was adopted at the plenary sitting of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Director of the Border Guard Service Darkhan Dalmanov told representing the draft law that the agreement was signed in Astana on May 28, 2007.