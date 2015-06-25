Senate ratified agreement with Turkmenistan on demarcation of Caspian Sea bed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted the Law "On ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on demarcation of the Caspian Sea bed between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan".

"The agreement was signed in Ashgabat on December 2, 2014 by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow within the visit of N. Nazarbayev to Turkmenistan. The main purpose of the agreement was to agree upon the line of demarcation of the sea in order to ensure comfortable conditions for work and for fulfilling the sovereign rights for subsoil use," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov said.

According to him, the agreement provides for considering the initial spot of demarcation the spot No. 13 reflected in the appendix No. 1 to the Agreement between the Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.