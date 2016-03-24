Senate ratified Kazakhstan-Austria agrt on highway transportations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Austria on international highway transportation of goods" has been adopted today at the Senate's plenary session in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The agreement was signed in Vienna on October 22, 2012. The document is applied in regard to international highway transportation of goods between Kazakhstan and Austria including the international transportations carried out by trucks, bilateral transportations, combined transportations, transit transportations and transportations to/from third countries.

“We should note annual positive tendency of growth of transportations between Kazakhstan and Austria. As per the Agreement, bilateral transit transportations and transportations to/from third countries are carried out based on licensing system. Such conditions are beneficial for Kazakhstani transport operators, while ratification of the Agreement will ensure further development of highway transportation of goods in Kazakhstan and will promote further divergence of highway transportations between the two countries,” said Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev presenting the bill.