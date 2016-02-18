Senate ratified Kazakhstan-Moldova readmission agrt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in the course of the plenary session, the deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament adopted the Law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on readmission of persons residing without authorization and the Executive Protocol on implementation of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on readmission of persons residing without authorization."

The document was signed in Minsk on September 2, 2015 by Kazakhstani and Moldovan internal affairs ministers.

"The document provides for procedures of identification and return of persons who entered legally the country, but stayed there after their visas expired. The enactment of this agreement is the main condition for introducing a visa-free regime," Kazakhstan Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov said presenting the bill.

According to him, the ratification of the document will enable the countries to counter illegal migration as per the international law.

"The adoption of the law will not entail any socio-economic or legal consequences and will not require any additional spending," explained the Minister.