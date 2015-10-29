Senate ratified Kazakhstan-Monaco agrt on legal assistance in criminal proceeding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Draft Law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco on mutual legal assistance in criminal proceeding" has been approved today at the Senate's plenary session.

Deputy Prosecutor General Zhakyp Assanov briefed the deputies of the bill and its peculiarities. The Principality of Monaco is a small, safe and rich country. Its area is slightly exceeds 2 square kilometers and its population is only 37,000 people. Despite, more than 50 banks are functioning there. "Due to high investment potential, the Principality of Monaco has been very attractive for living there. For this reason we offered the Principality to sign three agreements in criminal proceeding. One of them was signed March 5, 2015 in Monte Carlo and was submitted for your consideration today," Assanov noted. According to him, the ratification of the Agreement will let Kazakhstan conduct some investigation activities in Monaco, such as witness examination, asset recovery etc. "There is only one prison in Monaco where 9 people are serving their sentences now. There are no Kazakhstanis among them. If there are, and if they want to return to Kazakhstan - it's a very complicated question. In this regard, we are trying to ratify all the three agreements in criminal proceeding," he concluded. By Murat Zhakeyev