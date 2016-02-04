Senate ratified Protocol of amendments to Kazakhstan-Russia Agrt on interaction in case of emergency at Baikonur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the plenary session, the senators adopted the bill "On ratification of the Protocol of Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the procedures of interaction in case of emergency while launching rockets from Baikonur Cosmodrome as of November 18, 1999," Kazinform reports.

“The Protocol aims at amending the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the procedures of interaction in case of emergency while launching rockets from Baikonur Cosmodrome. The ratification of the Protocol will not require any expenses and does not contradict the national legislation of Kazakhstan,” Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Marat Demeuov said presenting the bill.

The amendments are aimed at upgrading the legal framework of interaction of the parties for more effective and safe exploitation of the cosmodrome. The Ptorocol includes the measures on attraction of additional forces and means of the contracting parties as well as mutual notification of each other in case of emergency in the territory of Kazakhstan while launching the rockets from Baikonur Cosmodrome.