Senate ratifies agr’t with Iran on road transport licensing system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session the Senate has adopted the law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international road transport of passengers and cargo".

The agreement was signed in Astana on September 9, 2014. It was stressed that the agreement will streamline the issuance of documents, approve the form of documents, and work of the bodies that monitor the motor transportation between the two countries. The agreement provides for regular transportation of passengers on the basis of permits, with the exception of regular passenger transportation. Permits are issued on the basis of an application allocated by a carrier to the competent authority of the country of registration. Under the document, the international road transportation of goods between Kazakhstan and Iran, or transit through their territories to or from third countries is carried out on the basis of permits that are valid for one vehicle and for a round trip.