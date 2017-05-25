Senate ratifies amendments to Kazakhstan-Russia railroad transportations agrt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday, the Senate deputies of the Kazakh Parliament have ratified the Kazakhstan-Russian Protocol on Legal Regulation and Organization of Railroad Transport.

During the plenary session held today, the senators adopted the draft law “On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the peculiarities of legal regulation of the activity of railroad transport enterprises, institutions and organizations dated October 18, 1996.”

The Protocol regulates the order of crossing the state border by non-stop passenger and freight trains via the railroad sections transferred to the management of the two sides. The non-stop trains will not be checked by the border control services henceforth.

“This norm will enable the sides to cut the time of transportation of passengers from 36 to 23 hours,” Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said while presenting the bill.

As the Minister added, the Protocol provides for regulation of opening and closing of stations for cargo operations on one country’s railroad sections located in the territory of another country.

The ratification of the Protocol will let the residents of near-border regions of Kazakhstan to transit the territory of the Russian Federation without border control.